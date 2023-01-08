Who's Playing

SMU @ UCF

Current Records: SMU 6-9; UCF 11-4

What to Know

Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the SMU Mustangs and the UCF Knights will face off at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Addition Financial Arena. UCF should still be feeling good after a victory, while SMU will be looking to get back in the win column.

There's no need to mince words: the Mustangs lost to the Houston Cougars this past Thursday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 87-53. Guard Zhuric Phelps just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 25 minutes but putting up just six points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Wednesday UCF sidestepped the East Carolina Pirates for a 64-61 win. Guard C.J. Kelly took over for UCF, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 47% of their total). Kelly hadn't helped his team much against Houston last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Mustangs are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on SMU's opponents whenever they hit the road.

SMU's loss took them down to 6-9 while UCF's win pulled them up to 11-4. This past Wednesday the Knights relied heavily on Kelly, who had 30 points. It will be up to SMU's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Knights are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SMU have won seven out of their last 11 games against UCF.