Who's Playing

SMU @ UCF

Regular Season Records: SMU 10-21; UCF 17-13

What to Know

The UCF Knights and the SMU Mustangs are set to clash at 2:30 p.m. ET March 9 at Dickies Arena in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament. The Knights will be strutting in after a win while SMU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

If there were any doubts why UCF was a heavy favorite Sunday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They put the hurt on the East Carolina Pirates with a sharp 84-58 victory. Guard Ithiel Horton and forward Taylor Hendricks were among the main playmakers for UCF as the former shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 19 points and five boards and the latter posted a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, SMU was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday, and that's exactly how things played out. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 97-74 punch to the gut against the Cincinnati Bearcats. SMU's loss came about despite a quality game from center Mo Njie, who had 14 points in addition to six boards.

UCF was completely in charge when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, breezing past the Mustangs 85-53 at home. Will the Knights repeat their success, or does SMU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

SMU have won seven out of their last 12 games against UCF.