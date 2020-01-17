How to watch UCF vs. South Florida: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch UCF vs. South Florida basketball game
Who's Playing
South Florida @ UCF
Current Records: South Florida 8-9; UCF 10-7
What to Know
The South Florida Bulls are 0-8 against the UCF Knights since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. South Florida will challenge UCF on the road at 6 p.m. ET at CFE Federal Credit Union Arena. The Bulls will be seeking to avenge the 75-63 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 27 of last year.
South Florida was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 68-64 to the Memphis Tigers. South Florida got a solid performance out of G David Collins, who had 24 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, UCF didn't have too much trouble with the Tulane Green Wave on Tuesday as they won 74-55. UCF G Dazon Ingram looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 16 boards and 15 points in addition to seven dimes.
UCF's victory lifted them to 10-7 while South Florida's loss dropped them down to 8-9. We'll see if the Knights can repeat their recent success or if the Bulls bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: CFE Federal Credit Union Arena -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UCF have won all of the games they've played against South Florida in the last six years.
- Feb 27, 2019 - UCF 75 vs. South Florida 63
- Feb 13, 2019 - UCF 78 vs. South Florida 65
- Feb 14, 2018 - UCF 72 vs. South Florida 57
- Jan 20, 2018 - UCF 71 vs. South Florida 69
- Mar 02, 2017 - UCF 59 vs. South Florida 56
- Jan 17, 2017 - UCF 86 vs. South Florida 64
- Jan 20, 2016 - UCF 64 vs. South Florida 54
- Jan 06, 2016 - UCF 75 vs. South Florida 64
