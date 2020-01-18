How to watch UCF vs. South Florida: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch UCF vs. South Florida basketball game
Who's Playing
South Florida @ UCF
Current Records: South Florida 8-9; UCF 10-7
What to Know
The South Florida Bulls are 0-8 against the UCF Knights since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. They will face off against one another at 6 p.m. ET at CFE Federal Credit Union Arena. South Florida will be seeking to avenge the 75-63 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 27 of last year.
The Bulls were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 68-64 to the Memphis Tigers. A silver lining for South Florida was the play of G David Collins, who had 24 points.
Meanwhile, UCF strolled past the Tulane Green Wave with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 74-55. UCF G Dazon Ingram looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 16 boards and 15 points in addition to seven assists.
South Florida isn't expected to pull this one out (UCF is favored by 3.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that the Bulls are 4-1-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
UCF's win lifted them to 10-7 while South Florida's loss dropped them down to 8-9. We'll see if the Knights can repeat their recent success or if the Bulls bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: CFE Federal Credit Union Arena -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
Odds
The Knights are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 124
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UCF have won all of the games they've played against South Florida in the last six years.
- Feb 27, 2019 - UCF 75 vs. South Florida 63
- Feb 13, 2019 - UCF 78 vs. South Florida 65
- Feb 14, 2018 - UCF 72 vs. South Florida 57
- Jan 20, 2018 - UCF 71 vs. South Florida 69
- Mar 02, 2017 - UCF 59 vs. South Florida 56
- Jan 17, 2017 - UCF 86 vs. South Florida 64
- Jan 20, 2016 - UCF 64 vs. South Florida 54
- Jan 06, 2016 - UCF 75 vs. South Florida 64
