Who's Playing

Tarleton State @ UCF

Current Records: Tarleton State 5-4; UCF 6-2

What to Know

The UCF Knights will look to defend their home court Sunday against the Tarleton State Texans at noon ET. The Knights will be strutting in after a win while Tarleton State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was a close one, but last week UCF sidestepped the Samford Bulldogs for an 80-77 victory. It was another big night for UCF's forward Taylor Hendricks, who had 21 points.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Tarleton State last Tuesday, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 80-57 loss to the Baylor Bears.

UCF is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Knights against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

UCF is now 6-2 while the Texans sit at 5-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: UCF is stumbling into the game with the 14th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.6 on average. To make matters even worse for UCF, Tarleton State enters the matchup with 21 takeaways on average, good for fourth best in college basketball. Maybe that strength will give Tarleton State the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.98

Odds

The Knights are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.