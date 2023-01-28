Who's Playing

Temple @ UCF

Current Records: Temple 13-9; UCF 13-7

What to Know

The UCF Knights and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic clash at noon ET Jan. 28 at Addition Financial Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with UCF winning the first 65-48 on the road and Temple taking the second 66-62.

The game between the Knights and the Houston Cougars on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with UCF falling 82-71 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding UCF back was the mediocre play of guard Darius Johnson, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Temple came out on top in a nail-biter against the South Florida Bulls on Wednesday, sneaking past 79-76. The Owls' guard Khalif Battle looked sharp as he had 25 points. Battle had some trouble finding his footing against Houston on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Temple's win lifted them to 13-9 while UCF's defeat dropped them down to 13-7. We'll see if Temple can repeat their recent success or if UCF bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Temple have won seven out of their last 12 games against UCF.