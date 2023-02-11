Who's Playing

Tulsa @ UCF

Current Records: Tulsa 5-18; UCF 14-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, the UCF Knights are heading back home. The Knights and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Addition Financial Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with UCF winning the first 76-67 at home and Tulsa taking the second 73-72.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, UCF beat the Wichita State Shockers 72-67 on Wednesday. UCF relied on the efforts of forward Taylor Hendricks, who had 23 points along with five rebounds, and guard Darius Johnson, who had 12 points in addition to seven steals and seven boards.

Meanwhile, Tulsa took a serious blow against the Houston Cougars on Wednesday, falling 80-42. Guard Sam Griffin had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-15 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

UCF's win lifted them to 14-9 while Tulsa's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 5-18. We'll see if the Knights can repeat their recent success or if the Golden Hurricane bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch