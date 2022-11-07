Who's Playing
UNC-Asheville @ UCF
What to Know
The UCF Knights and the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at Addition Financial Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. While the Knights were not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 18-12. UNC-Asheville is in much the same boat after finishing their last season at 17-15.
UCF is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $3.00
Odds
The Knights are a big 9-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.