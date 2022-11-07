Who's Playing

UNC-Asheville @ UCF

What to Know

The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs and the UCF Knights are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Addition Financial Arena. UNC-Asheville was on the positive side of .500 (17-15) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. UCF is in much the same boat after finishing their last year at 18-12.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.