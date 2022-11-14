Who's Playing

Western Illinois @ UCF

Current Records: Western Illinois 2-1; UCF 1-1

What to Know

The Western Illinois Leathernecks' road trip will continue as they head to Addition Financial Arena at 7 p.m. ET on Monday to face off against the UCF Knights. UCF should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Leathernecks will be looking to right the ship.

WIU ended up a good deal behind the DePaul Blue Demons when they played on Friday, losing 86-74. Four players on WIU scored in the double digits: Alec Rosner (16), Vuk Stevanic (13), Jesiah West (13), and Quinlan Bennett (12).

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between UCF and the Florida State Seminoles on Friday was still a pretty decisive one as UCF wrapped it up with a 68-54 win at home. Jayhlon Young (17 points) and Taylor Hendricks (15 points) were the top scorers for the Knights.

Western Illinois' loss took them down to 2-1 while UCF's victory pulled them up to 1-1. If UCF want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Leathernecks' Jesiah West, who had 13 points and five assists along with six rebounds, and Alec Rosner, who had 16 points. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.