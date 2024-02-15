Who's Playing
Colorado Buffaloes @ UCLA Bruins
Current Records: Colorado 16-8, UCLA 13-11
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
What to Know
Colorado has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UCLA Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pauley Pavilion. Colorado is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.
Last Saturday, the Buffaloes suffered a bruising 99-79 defeat at the hands of the Wildcats. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Colorado in their matchups with the Wildcats: they've now lost four in a row.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was KJ Simpson, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine assists. He didn't help Colorado's cause all that much against the Sun Devils on Thursday but the same can't be said for this matchup. The team also got some help courtesy of Tristan da Silva, who scored 20 points.
Meanwhile, UCLA waltzed into their game on Saturday with four straight wins but they left with five. They escaped with a win against the Golden Bears by the margin of a single free throw, 61-60.
Lazar Stefanovic was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 12 points and 13 rebounds.
The Buffaloes' defeat ended a 13-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 16-8. As for the Bruins, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a massive bump to their 13-11 record this season.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Colorado just can't miss this season, having made 49.3% of their shots per game. It's a different story for UCLA, though, as they've only made 41.8% of their shots this season. Given Colorado's sizable advantage in that area, the Bruins will need to find a way to close that gap.
Colorado came up short against the Bruins in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 80-69. Can Colorado avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Colorado is a slight 1.5-point favorite against UCLA, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bruins as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 137.5 points.
Series History
UCLA has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Colorado.
- Mar 09, 2023 - UCLA 80 vs. Colorado 69
- Feb 26, 2023 - UCLA 60 vs. Colorado 56
- Jan 14, 2023 - UCLA 68 vs. Colorado 54
- Jan 22, 2022 - UCLA 71 vs. Colorado 65
- Dec 01, 2021 - UCLA 73 vs. Colorado 61
- Feb 27, 2021 - Colorado 70 vs. UCLA 61
- Jan 02, 2021 - UCLA 65 vs. Colorado 62
- Feb 22, 2020 - UCLA 70 vs. Colorado 63
- Jan 30, 2020 - UCLA 72 vs. Colorado 68
- Mar 07, 2019 - Colorado 93 vs. UCLA 68