Who's Playing

CSNorthridge Matadors @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: CSNorthridge 7-3, UCLA 5-4

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for UCLA. They will be home for the holidays to greet the CSNorthridge Matadors at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA will be looking to keep their 22-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Saturday, the Bruins came up short against the Buckeyes and fell 67-60. UCLA has struggled against Ohio State recently, as their game on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the Matadors earned a 80-75 victory over the Trailblazers last Monday. The win made it back-to-back wins for CSNorthridge.

The Bruins have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-4 record this season. As for the Matadors, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 7-3 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UCLA have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like CSNorthridge (currently ranked third in rebounds per game) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 45 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UCLA strolled past CSNorthridge when the teams last played back in November of 2016 by a score of 102-87. Will UCLA repeat their success, or does CSNorthridge have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UCLA is a big 17.5-point favorite against CSNorthridge, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bruins slightly, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 19-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

UCLA has won both of the games they've played against CSNorthridge in the last 8 years.