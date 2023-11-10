Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: Lafayette 0-1, UCLA 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

The Lafayette Leopards will head out on the road to face off against the UCLA Bruins at 11:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Pauley Pavilion. Lafayette might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Monday.

Lafayette managed to keep up with Saint Joseph's until halftime, but things quickly went downhill from there. Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Leopards as they lost 81-60 to the Hawks. Lafayette found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

Despite their loss, Lafayette saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Devin Hines, who earned 15 points, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that UCLA was far and away the favorite against St. Francis. The Bruins claimed a resounding 75-44 victory over the Red Flash at home.

Among those leading the charge was Adem Bona, who earned 28 points along with 9 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Lazar Stefanovic, who earned 11 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Hawks' win pushed their record up to 1-0, while the Leopards' defeat dropped theirs down to 0-1.

Lafayette is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They finished last season with a 17-14 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Lafayette considering the team was a sub-par 4-17 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $413.30. On the other hand, UCLA will play as the favorite, and the team was 26-2 as such last season.

Odds

UCLA is a big 23.5-point favorite against Lafayette, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 24.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 129.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.