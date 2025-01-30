Who's Playing

Oregon Ducks @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: Oregon 16-4, UCLA 15-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.97

What to Know

Oregon and UCLA are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2021, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big Ten battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pauley Pavilion. Coming off a loss in a game the Ducks were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, Oregon came up short against Minnesota and fell 77-69.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Brandon Angel, who earned 18 points in addition to five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (three). Another player making a difference was TJ Bamba, who went 5 for 8 en route to 15 points plus two steals.

Oregon struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, UCLA waltzed into their contest on Monday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They came out on top against the Trojans by a score of 82-76.

UCLA's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Aday Mara led the charge by dropping a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds. Mara is also on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last three games he's played. Eric Dailey Jr. was another key player, going 6 for 10 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds and two steals.

Oregon's loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 16-4. As for UCLA, their victory bumped their record up to 15-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Oregon hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.9 points per game. However, it's not like UCLA struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only Oregon took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, UCLA is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played Oregon.

Odds

UCLA is a 4.5-point favorite against Oregon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UCLA and Oregon both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.