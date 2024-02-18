Who's Playing

Utah Utes @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: Utah 15-10, UCLA 14-11

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Utah Utes and the UCLA Bruins are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 18th at Pauley Pavilion. Utah is staggering into the matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Bruins will skip in buoyed by six consecutive wins.

On Thursday, the Utes were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 68-64 to the Trojans. Utah has struggled against the Trojans recently, as their match on Thursday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Deivon Smith, who almost dropped a double-double on 19 points and nine rebounds. He didn't help Utah's cause all that much against the Sun Devils on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match.

Meanwhile, the Bruins didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Buffaloes on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 64-60 victory.

UCLA's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Adem Bona, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds and two steals, and Sebastian Mack, who scored 19 points along with two steals. Mack didn't help UCLA's cause all that much against the Golden Bears on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

The Utes' defeat was their sixth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 15-10. As for the Bruins, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-11 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's matchup: Utah have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. It's a different story for UCLA, though, as they've been averaging only 5.2 threes per game. Given Utah's sizable advantage in that area, the Bruins will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Utah against the Bruins when the teams last played back in January as the team secured a 90-44 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UCLA has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Utah.