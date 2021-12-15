Who's Playing

Alabama State @ No. 4 UCLA

Current Records: Alabama State 2-9; UCLA 8-1

What to Know

The #4 UCLA Bruins will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Alabama State Hornets at 11 p.m. ET Wednesday at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

UCLA had enough points to win and then some against the Marquette Golden Eagles this past Saturday, taking their contest 67-56. UCLA's guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. was one of the most active players for the team, posting a double-double on 24 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Alabama State and the Pepperdine Waves this past Saturday was not particularly close, with the Hornets falling 79-62. The top scorers for Alabama State were guard Kenny Strawbridge (16 points) and forward Gerald Liddell (14 points).

UCLA is the favorite in this one, with an expected 35-point (!) margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while Alabama State has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

The Bruins' victory brought them up to 8-1 while Alabama State's loss pulled them down to 2-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UCLA enters the game with 81.1 points per game on average, good for 33rd best in college basketball. Less enviably, Alabama State is stumbling into the game with the most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 80.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Alabama State.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bruins are a big 35-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 35-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.