Who's Playing

Arizona State @ UCLA

Current Records: Arizona State 20-9; UCLA 25-4

What to Know

Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as the Arizona State Sun Devils and the #4 UCLA Bruins will face off at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Pauley Pavilion. Gameboth teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous gameboth teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous but managed to pull out a pair of wins.

ASU skirted by the Arizona Wildcats 89-88 on Saturday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. with 0:01 remaining. The Sun Devils got double-digit scores from five players: Cambridge Jr. (19), guard DJ Horne (18), forward Warren Washington (16), guard Jamiya Neal (12), and forward Alonzo Gaffney (10). Neal hadn't helped his team much against the Utah Utes two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Speaking of close games: on Sunday UCLA sidestepped the Colorado Buffaloes for a 60-56 victory. Guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (17 points) was the top scorer for the Bruins.

ASU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

ASU is now 20-9 while UCLA sits at 25-4. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Sun Devils have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.30%, which places them 11th in college basketball. As for the Bruins, they rank sixth in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 59.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Bruins are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bruins slightly, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UCLA have won nine out of their last 14 games against Arizona State.