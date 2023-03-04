Who's Playing
Arizona @ UCLA
Current Records: Arizona 25-5; UCLA 26-4
What to Know
The #4 UCLA Bruins have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #8 Arizona Wildcats and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 25 of last year. UCLA and the Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins are out to keep their 16-game home win streak alive.
UCLA didn't have too much trouble with the Arizona State Sun Devils at home on Thursday as they won 79-61. Guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. and guard Tyger Campbell were among the main playmakers for UCLA as the former had 26 points along with seven rebounds and the latter had 18 points.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Arizona beat the USC Trojans 87-81 on Thursday. Arizona's forward Azuolas Tubelis did his thing and posted a double-double on 25 points and ten boards.
The wins brought the Bruins up to 26-4 and the Wildcats to 25-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UCLA enters the matchup with only 59.7 points allowed per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. But Arizona comes into the contest boasting the fifth most points per game in college basketball at 83.5. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $139.00
Odds
The Bruins are a 5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UCLA have won nine out of their last 16 games against Arizona.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Arizona 58 vs. UCLA 52
- Mar 12, 2022 - Arizona 84 vs. UCLA 76
- Feb 03, 2022 - Arizona 76 vs. UCLA 66
- Jan 25, 2022 - UCLA 75 vs. Arizona 59
- Feb 18, 2021 - UCLA 74 vs. Arizona 60
- Jan 09, 2021 - UCLA 81 vs. Arizona 76
- Feb 29, 2020 - UCLA 69 vs. Arizona 64
- Feb 08, 2020 - UCLA 65 vs. Arizona 52
- Jan 26, 2019 - UCLA 90 vs. Arizona 69
- Mar 09, 2018 - Arizona 78 vs. UCLA 67
- Feb 08, 2018 - UCLA 82 vs. Arizona 74
- Mar 10, 2017 - Arizona 86 vs. UCLA 75
- Feb 25, 2017 - UCLA 77 vs. Arizona 72
- Jan 21, 2017 - Arizona 96 vs. UCLA 85
- Feb 12, 2016 - Arizona 81 vs. UCLA 75
- Jan 07, 2016 - UCLA 87 vs. Arizona 84