Who's Playing

Arizona @ UCLA

Current Records: Arizona 25-5; UCLA 26-4

What to Know

The #4 UCLA Bruins have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #8 Arizona Wildcats and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 25 of last year. UCLA and the Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins are out to keep their 16-game home win streak alive.

UCLA didn't have too much trouble with the Arizona State Sun Devils at home on Thursday as they won 79-61. Guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. and guard Tyger Campbell were among the main playmakers for UCLA as the former had 26 points along with seven rebounds and the latter had 18 points.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Arizona beat the USC Trojans 87-81 on Thursday. Arizona's forward Azuolas Tubelis did his thing and posted a double-double on 25 points and ten boards.

The wins brought the Bruins up to 26-4 and the Wildcats to 25-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UCLA enters the matchup with only 59.7 points allowed per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. But Arizona comes into the contest boasting the fifth most points per game in college basketball at 83.5. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $139.00

Odds

The Bruins are a 5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UCLA have won nine out of their last 16 games against Arizona.