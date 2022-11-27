Who's Playing

Bellarmine @ No. 19 UCLA

Current Records: Bellarmine 2-4; UCLA 4-2

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights are on the road again on Sunday and play against the #19 UCLA Bruins at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 27 at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA will be strutting in after a victory while the Knights will be stumbling in from a loss.

A win for Bellarmine just wasn't in the stars on Friday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 80-59 walloping at the Loyola Marymount Lions' hands. Guard Peter Suder had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 25 minutes but putting up just nine points on 4-for-12 shooting and five turnovers.

As for the Bruins, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took their game at home on Wednesday with ease, bagging a 100-53 win over the Pepperdine Waves. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 16 points in UCLA's favor. They relied on the efforts of guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., who had 17 points along with eight rebounds, and guard Amari Bailey, who had 19 points.

Bellarmine is now 2-4 while UCLA sits at a mirror-image 4-2. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Knights are stumbling into the contest with the 34th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65 on average. The Bruins' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 32nd most points per game in college basketball at 83.3.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UCLA won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.