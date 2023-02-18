Who's Playing

California @ UCLA

Current Records: California 3-23; UCLA 22-4

What to Know

The California Golden Bears have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. They are staying on the road Saturday to face off against the #4 UCLA Bruins at 10:30 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Pauley Pavilion. The Golden Bears have some work to do to even out the 1-10 series between these two since February of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

A win for California just wasn't in the stars on Thursday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They were dealt a punishing 97-60 loss at the hands of the USC Trojans.

Meanwhile, UCLA was able to grind out a solid victory over the Stanford Cardinal on Thursday, winning 73-64. UCLA's guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. did his thing and had 26 points along with nine boards.

California is now 3-23 while UCLA sits at 22-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Golden Bears are stumbling into the game with the 361st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 59.3 on average. The Bruins' defense has more to brag about, as they they rank seventh in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 60 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.00

Odds

The Bruins are a big 25-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 24.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UCLA have won ten out of their last 11 games against California.