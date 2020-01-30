How to watch UCLA vs. Colorado: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
How to watch UCLA vs. Colorado basketball game
Who's Playing
Colorado @ UCLA
Current Records: Colorado 16-4; UCLA 10-10
What to Know
The #20 Colorado Buffaloes have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. Colorado and the UCLA Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET tonight at Pauley Pavilion. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
The Buffaloes had enough points to win and then some against the Washington Huskies on Saturday, taking their matchup 76-62. The top scorers for Colorado were guard Tyler Bey (16 points) and guard McKinley Wright IV (15 points).
Meanwhile, UCLA was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday, and that's exactly how things played out. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 96-75 punch to the gut against the Oregon Ducks. UCLA's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Jalen Hill, who had 16 points along with eight boards, and guard Jake Kyman, who had 20 points.
Colorado is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Colorado's win lifted them to 16-4 while UCLA's loss dropped them down to 10-10. We'll see if Colorado can repeat their recent success or if UCLA bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Buffaloes are a 5-point favorite against the Bruins, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 134
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Colorado have won four out of their last six games against UCLA.
- Mar 07, 2019 - Colorado 93 vs. UCLA 68
- Feb 06, 2019 - Colorado 84 vs. UCLA 73
- Feb 25, 2018 - Colorado 80 vs. UCLA 76
- Jan 13, 2018 - Colorado 68 vs. UCLA 59
- Jan 12, 2017 - UCLA 104 vs. Colorado 89
- Feb 20, 2016 - UCLA 77 vs. Colorado 53
