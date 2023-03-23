Who's Playing

Gonzaga @ UCLA

Regular Season Records: Gonzaga 30-5; UCLA 31-5

What to Know

The #7 UCLA Bruins and the #9 Gonzaga Bulldogs are set to clash at 9:45 p.m. ET March 23 at T-Mobile Arena in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bruins are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.

UCLA earned some more postseason success in their matchup on Saturday. They snuck past the Northwestern Wildcats with a 68-63 win. It was another big night for UCLA's guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., who had 24 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the TCU Horned Frogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Gonzaga proved too difficult a challenge. Gonzaga narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past TCU 84-81. The Bulldogs' forward Drew Timme did his thing and had 28 points in addition to eight boards.

The Bruins suffered a grim 83-63 defeat to Gonzaga when the two teams previously met in November of 2021. Can UCLA avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9:45 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9:45 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bruins are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Gonzaga have won two out of their last three games against UCLA.