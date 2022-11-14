Who's Playing

Norfolk State @ No. 8 UCLA

Current Records: Norfolk State 2-1; UCLA 2-0

What to Know

The #8 UCLA Bruins will look to defend their home court Monday against the Norfolk State Spartans at 10 p.m. ET. UCLA should still be riding high after a big win, while Norfolk State will be looking to get back in the win column.

Everything went the Bruins' way against the Long Beach State Beach this past Friday as they made off with a 93-69 victory. UCLA got double-digit scores from five players: guard Tyger Campbell (18), guard Jaylen Clark (16), guard Amari Bailey (14), guard David Singleton (14), and guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (12).

Meanwhile, Norfolk State ended up a good deal behind the Baylor Bears when they played this past Friday, losing 87-70. Norfolk State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Joe Bryant Jr., who had 24 points along with six boards.

UCLA is the favorite in this one, with an expected 20.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Norfolk State's loss took them down to 2-1 while UCLA's victory pulled them up to 2-0. In UCLA's win, Jaylen Clark had 16 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds and David Singleton had 14 points in addition to nine boards. We'll see if the Spartans have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Bruins are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.