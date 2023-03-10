Who's Playing

Oregon @ UCLA

Regular Season Records: Oregon 19-13; UCLA 28-4

What to Know

The #2 UCLA Bruins and the Oregon Ducks are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 10 at T-Mobile Arena in the third round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. UCLA earned a 70-63 win in their most recent contest against the Ducks in February.

The Colorado Buffaloes typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Bruins proved too difficult a challenge. UCLA took down the Buffaloes 80-69. Guard Amari Bailey was the offensive standout of the matchup for UCLA, picking up 26 points. Bailey had some trouble finding his footing against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Bailey's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, the Washington State Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Ducks proved too difficult a challenge. Oregon managed a 75-70 win over Washington State. It was another big night for Oregon's center N'Faly Dante, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bruins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UCLA enters the game with 16.2 takeaways on average, good for 20th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Oregon is stumbling into the contest with the 47th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Oregon.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.80

Odds

The Bruins are a solid 6-point favorite against the Ducks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oregon have won eight out of their last 14 games against UCLA.