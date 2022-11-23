Who's Playing

Pepperdine @ No. 19 UCLA

Current Records: Pepperdine 4-1; UCLA 3-2

What to Know

The Pepperdine Waves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the #19 UCLA Bruins at 10:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Pauley Pavilion. If the game is anything like the Bruins' 107-98 win from their previous meeting in November of 2020, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Pepperdine beat the UC Irvine Anteaters 64-55 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, UCLA was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 80-75 to the Baylor Bears. Guard Jaylen Clark put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten boards. Clark had some trouble finding his footing against the Illinois Fighting Illini last Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. Clark's points were the most he has had all season.

Pepperdine is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Pepperdine's victory lifted them to 4-1 while UCLA's defeat dropped them down to 3-2. We'll see if Pepperdine can repeat their recent success or if UCLA bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.08

Odds

The Bruins are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Waves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bruins slightly, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 17-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

UCLA have won both of the games they've played against Pepperdine in the last eight years.