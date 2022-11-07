Who's Playing

Sacramento State @ No. 8 UCLA

What to Know

The #8 UCLA Bruins and the Sacramento State Hornets will face off at 11:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Pauley Pavilion to kick off their 2022 seasons. UCLA was 28-8 last year and made it as far as the Sweet Sixteen before being knocked out by the North Carolina Tar Heels 73-66. Meanwhile, Sacramento State struggled last season, ending up 11-18.

The Bruins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 24-point margin of victory. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 11:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Bruins are a big 24-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bruins, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 22.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.