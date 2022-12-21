Who's Playing

UC Davis @ No. 16 UCLA

Current Records: UC Davis 7-4; UCLA 10-2

What to Know

The #16 UCLA Bruins will take on the UC Davis Aggies in a holiday battle at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

UCLA beat the Kentucky Wildcats 63-53 this past Saturday. UCLA can attribute much of their success to guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 boards, and guard Jaylen Clark, who had 15 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, UC Davis ended up a good deal behind the Eastern Washington Eagles when they played this past Saturday, losing 79-68.

UCLA's win brought them up to 10-2 while UC Davis' loss pulled them down to 7-4. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Bruins rank 30th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.5 on average. Less enviably, the Aggies are 16th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.