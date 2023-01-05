Who's Playing
USC @ UCLA
Current Records: USC 11-4; UCLA 13-2
What to Know
The USC Trojans lost both of their matches to the #10 UCLA Bruins last season on scores of 68-75 and 59-69, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Trojans will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Pauley Pavilion at 9:30 p.m. ET Thursday. UCLA will be strutting in after a victory while USC will be stumbling in from a defeat.
USC came up short against the Washington State Cougars on Sunday, falling 81-71. One thing holding USC back was the mediocre play of guard Tre White, who did not have his best game: he played for 27 minutes but put up just nine points.
Meanwhile, UCLA made easy work of the Washington Huskies on Sunday and carried off a 74-49 win. The Bruins got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was forward Adem Bona out in front picking up 18 points along with three blocks.
The Trojans are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with USC, who are 7-8 against the spread.
USC is now 11-4 while UCLA sits at 13-2. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: USC have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.20%, which places them 17th in college basketball. As for the Bruins, they rank 24th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $46.00
Odds
The Bruins are a big 12-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 12.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
USC have won ten out of their last 17 games against UCLA.
- Mar 11, 2022 - UCLA 69 vs. USC 59
- Mar 05, 2022 - UCLA 75 vs. USC 68
- Feb 12, 2022 - USC 67 vs. UCLA 64
- Mar 06, 2021 - USC 64 vs. UCLA 63
- Feb 06, 2021 - USC 66 vs. UCLA 48
- Mar 07, 2020 - USC 54 vs. UCLA 52
- Jan 11, 2020 - USC 74 vs. UCLA 63
- Feb 28, 2019 - UCLA 93 vs. USC 88
- Jan 19, 2019 - USC 80 vs. UCLA 67
- Mar 03, 2018 - UCLA 83 vs. USC 72
- Feb 03, 2018 - UCLA 82 vs. USC 79
- Mar 09, 2017 - UCLA 76 vs. USC 74
- Feb 18, 2017 - UCLA 102 vs. USC 70
- Jan 25, 2017 - USC 84 vs. UCLA 76
- Mar 09, 2016 - USC 95 vs. UCLA 71
- Feb 04, 2016 - USC 80 vs. UCLA 61
- Jan 13, 2016 - USC 89 vs. UCLA 75