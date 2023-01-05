Who's Playing

USC @ UCLA

Current Records: USC 11-4; UCLA 13-2

What to Know

The USC Trojans lost both of their matches to the #10 UCLA Bruins last season on scores of 68-75 and 59-69, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Trojans will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Pauley Pavilion at 9:30 p.m. ET Thursday. UCLA will be strutting in after a victory while USC will be stumbling in from a defeat.

USC came up short against the Washington State Cougars on Sunday, falling 81-71. One thing holding USC back was the mediocre play of guard Tre White, who did not have his best game: he played for 27 minutes but put up just nine points.

Meanwhile, UCLA made easy work of the Washington Huskies on Sunday and carried off a 74-49 win. The Bruins got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was forward Adem Bona out in front picking up 18 points along with three blocks.

The Trojans are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with USC, who are 7-8 against the spread.

USC is now 11-4 while UCLA sits at 13-2. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: USC have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.20%, which places them 17th in college basketball. As for the Bruins, they rank 24th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $46.00

Odds

The Bruins are a big 12-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

USC have won ten out of their last 17 games against UCLA.