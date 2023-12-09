Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 4-6, UConn 8-1

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

TV: Fox Sports 2

What to Know

After two games on the road, UConn is heading back home. They will take on the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Arkansas Pine Bluff took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on UConn, who comes in off a win.

On Tuesday, the Huskies beat the Tar Heels 87-76.

UConn's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Cam Spencer, who scored 23 points along with 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Alex Karaban was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Arkansas Pine Bluff and Gonzaga didn't disappoint and broke past the 170 point over/under on Tuesday. There's no need to mince words: the Golden Lions lost to the Bulldogs, and the Golden Lions lost bad. The score wound up at 111-71. Arkansas Pine Bluff was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Despite the defeat, Arkansas Pine Bluff had strong showings from Joe French, who went 8 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 0 assists, and Kylen Milton, who scored 13 points along with 6 rebounds. Less helpful for Arkansas Pine Bluff was Lonnell Martin Jr.'s abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Huskies' victory bumped their record up to 8-1. As for the Golden Lions, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-6 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UConn hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.9 points per game. However, it's not like Arkansas Pine Bluff struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.6 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.