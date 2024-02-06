Who's Playing

Butler Bulldogs @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: Butler 15-7, UConn 20-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

UConn is 7-0 against the Bulldogs since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at XL Center. UConn will be looking to keep their 16-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Saturday, the Huskies earned a 77-64 win over the Red Storm.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UConn to victory, but perhaps none more so than Cam Spencer, who scored 23 points along with five rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Stephon Castle, who scored 21 points.

Butler aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Friday extended their overall winning streak to four. They slipped by the Bluejays 99-98. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Butler relied on the efforts of DJ Davis, who scored 22 points along with five assists and two steals, and Jahmyl Telfort, who scored 26 points. Telfort is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

The Huskies have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 13 of their last 14 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 20-2 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their win bumped their record up to 15-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UConn haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Butler struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, UConn is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. This contest will be their 15th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 9-5 against the spread).

Odds

UConn is a big 14-point favorite against Butler, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

UConn has won all of the games they've played against Butler in the last 3 years.