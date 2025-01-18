Who's Playing

Creighton Bluejays @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: Creighton 11-6, UConn 13-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UConn is 2-7 against Creighton since December of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The Huskies will be looking to keep their 24-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Last Saturday, UConn earned a 68-60 victory over Georgetown.

Among those leading the charge was Alex Karaban, who went 7 for 10 en route to 19 points plus six rebounds and two blocks. What's more, he also posted a 66.7% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, Creighton posted their biggest win since November 16, 2024 on Tuesday. They put the hurt on Providence with a sharp 84-64 victory. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Bluejays have posted against the Friars since March 11, 2022.

Ryan Kalkbrenner was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. Isaac Traudt was another key player, scoring 13 points.

UConn is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season. As for Creighton, the victory made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 11-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UConn hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.9 points per game. However, it's not like Creighton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UConn might still be hurting after the devastating 85-66 defeat they got from Creighton when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Will UConn have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Creighton has won 7 out of their last 9 games against UConn.