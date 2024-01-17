Who's Playing

Creighton Bluejays @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: Creighton 13-4, UConn 15-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 1

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Creighton is 6-1 against UConn since December of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Creighton sitting on four straight wins and UConn on five.

Last Saturday, the Bluejays dodged a bullet and finished off the Red Storm 66-65.

Among those leading the charge was Ryan Kalkbrenner, who scored 18 points along with nine rebounds and four blocks. Baylor Scheierman was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact UConn proved on Sunday. They came out on top against the Hoyas by a score of 80-67. 80 seems to be a good number for UConn as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

UConn's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Alex Karaban, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 2 assists, and Cam Spencer, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds. Less helpful for UConn was Tristen Newton's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Bluejays' win bumped their record up to 13-4. As for the Huskies, they pushed their record up to 15-2 with that win, which was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Creighton just can't miss this season, having made 49% of their shots per game. However, it's not like UConn struggles in that department as they've made 50.8% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Creighton skirted past UConn 56-53 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Creighton since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Creighton has won 6 out of their last 7 games against UConn.