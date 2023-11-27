Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: New Hamp. 4-2, UConn 6-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Ticket Cost: $4.95

What to Know

UConn will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the New Hamp. Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. UConn will be coming into the match with an undefeated record on the line.

UConn has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matchups by 20 points or more this season. They blew past the Jaspers, posting a 90-60 win at home. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18.4% better than the opposition, as UConn's was.

Tristen Newton was the offensive standout of the matchup as he dropped a triple-double on 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists. Another player making a difference was Donovan Clingan, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats had just enough and edged the Stags out 83-80 on Friday. That's two games straight that New Hamp. has won by exactly three points.

The Huskies pushed their record up to 6-0 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 94.8 points per game. As for the Wildcats, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 4-2.

As mentioned, UConn is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 31.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UConn have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like New Hamp. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 31.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

UConn has won all of the games they've played against New Hamp. in the last 8 years.