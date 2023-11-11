Who's Playing

Stonehill College Skyhawks @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: Stonehill College 1-1, UConn 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 2

What to Know

The UConn Huskies will be playing at home against the Stonehill College Skyhawks at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at XL Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

UConn was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They steamrolled past the Lumberjacks 95-52 at home. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 22.2% better than the opposition, as UConn did.

Alex Karaban was the offensive standout of the match as he earned 22 points along with 7 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Donovan Clingan, who earned 12 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Skyhawks beat the Black Knights 57-44 on Thursday. The victory was just what Stonehill College needed coming off of a 89-44 loss in their prior game.

The Huskies' victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Skyhawks, the win got them back to even at 1-1.

Everything came up roses for UConn against Stonehill College in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 as the team secured a 85-54 win. Does UConn have another victory up their sleeve, or will Stonehill College turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

UConn won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.