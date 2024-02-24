Who's Playing

Villanova Wildcats @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: Villanova 15-11, UConn 24-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Villanova Wildcats and the UConn Huskies are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Villanova is coming into the match hot, having won their last three games.

On Tuesday, the Wildcats earned a 72-62 win over the Bulldogs.

Eric Dixon was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 22 points along with six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Justin Moore, who scored 13 points.

Meanwhile, after a string of 14 wins, UConn's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 85-66 walloping at the hands of the Bluejays. It was supposed to be a close match, and UConn was supposed to come out on top, but clearly nobody told Creighton.

The losing side was boosted by Tristen Newton, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Donovan Clingan was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

UConn struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Creighton racked up 18 assists.

The Wildcats' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-11. As for the Huskies, their loss ended a six-game streak of away wins and brought them to 24-3.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Villanova haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like UConn struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Villanova and the Huskies were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in January, but the Wildcats came up empty-handed after a 66-65 loss. Can Villanova avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Villanova has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UConn.