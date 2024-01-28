Who's Playing

Xavier Musketeers @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: Xavier 10-9, UConn 17-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the UConn Huskies and the Xavier Musketeers are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on January 28th at XL Center. UConn will stroll in with a 14 game home winning streak (dating back to last season), but they should still watch out: the last time they lost at home was their January 25 matchup with Xavier.

Last Saturday, in a tight contest that could have gone either way, the Huskies made off with a 66-65 victory over the Wildcats.

UConn can attribute much of their success to Tristen Newton, who scored 25 points along with six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Cam Spencer, who scored 14 points.

Meanwhile, Xavier unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a 85-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bluejays. Xavier found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and rack up ten fewer assists than your opponent.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Dayvion McKnight, who scored 20 points. Another player making a difference was Quincy Olivari, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds.

Xavier struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Huskies have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 17-2 record this season. As for the Musketeers, their loss dropped their record down to 10-9.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Sunday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. UConn hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.1 points per game. However, it's not like Xavier struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UConn beat Xavier 80-75 in their previous matchup two weeks ago. Does UConn have another victory up their sleeve, or will Xavier turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Xavier has won 4 out of their last 7 games against UConn.