Who's Playing

Bethesda Flames @ UCSB Gauchos

Current Records: Bethesda 0-2, UCSB 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California

Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UCSB Gauchos will be playing at home against the Bethesda Flames at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thunderdome. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

After a string of four wins, UCSB's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 84-61 punch to the gut against the Lobos. UCSB found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 15.3% worse than the opposition.

UCSB's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Ajay Mitchell, who scored 22 points along with 5 assists and 5 rebounds, and Yohan Traore who scored 18 points along with 5 rebounds. Mitchell scored a full 36.1% of UCSB's points, the second time in a row he's earned more than a third of the team's points.

Meanwhile, Bethesda's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight loss. They were completely outmatched by the Matadors on the road and fell 92-54.

The Gauchos' loss dropped their record down to 4-3. As for the Flames, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 0-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UCSB have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bethesda struggles in that department as they've been averaging 27.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for UCSB against Bethesda in their previous meeting back in January of 2019 as the squad secured a 109-47 win. Will UCSB repeat their success, or does Bethesda have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UCSB won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.