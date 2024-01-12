Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ UCSB Gauchos

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 5-9, UCSB 8-6

How To Watch

What to Know

UCSB is 7-1 against Cal-Baker. since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Thunderdome. Cal-Baker. took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on UCSB, who comes in off a win.

UCSB's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They rang in the new year with a 61-52 victory over the Mustangs. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.6% better than the opposition, as UCSB's was.

Meanwhile, Cal-Baker.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 78-67 defeat to the Warriors. Cal-Baker. has struggled against Hawaii recently, as their match on Thursday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The Gauchos' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-6. As for the Roadrunners, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-9 record this season.

Going forward, UCSB is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

UCSB strolled past Cal-Baker. when the teams last played back in January of 2023 by a score of 76-58. Will UCSB repeat their success, or does Cal-Baker. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UCSB is a big 8.5-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Gauchos slightly, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Series History

UCSB has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Cal-Baker..