Who's Playing
CSNorthridge Matadors @ UCSB Gauchos
Current Records: CSNorthridge 18-14, UCSB 16-14
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
What to Know
The CSNorthridge Matadors and the UCSB Gauchos are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dollar Loan Center in a Big West postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
CSNorthridge's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Warriors by a score of 72-70.
The losing side was boosted by De'Sean Allen-Eikens, who almost dropped a double-double on 34 points and nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UCSB last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 81-64 bruising from the Highlanders. UCSB found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 15 to 5 on offense.
The Matadors have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 18-14 record this season. As for the Gauchos, their defeat dropped their record down to 16-14.
CSNorthridge is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those brave souls putting their money on UCSB against the spread have faith in an upset since their 10-17-1 ATS record can't hold a candle to CSNorthridge's 20-9.
CSNorthridge was able to grind out a solid win over UCSB when the teams last played back in February, winning 82-74. Does CSNorthridge have another victory up their sleeve, or will UCSB turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
UCSB is a 3.5-point favorite against CSNorthridge, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Gauchos, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 2-point favorite.
The over/under is 149.5 points.
Series History
UCSB has won 6 out of their last 10 games against CSNorthridge.
- Feb 10, 2024 - CSNorthridge 82 vs. UCSB 74
- Jan 18, 2024 - UCSB 97 vs. CSNorthridge 69
- Feb 04, 2023 - CSNorthridge 72 vs. UCSB 67
- Jan 19, 2023 - UCSB 72 vs. CSNorthridge 52
- Mar 01, 2022 - UCSB 70 vs. CSNorthridge 61
- Jan 25, 2022 - UCSB 72 vs. CSNorthridge 45
- Jan 23, 2021 - UCSB 80 vs. CSNorthridge 66
- Jan 22, 2021 - UCSB 105 vs. CSNorthridge 58
- Jan 30, 2020 - CSNorthridge 79 vs. UCSB 67
- Jan 22, 2020 - CSNorthridge 83 vs. UCSB 75