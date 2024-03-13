Who's Playing

CSNorthridge Matadors @ UCSB Gauchos

Current Records: CSNorthridge 18-14, UCSB 16-14

How To Watch

What to Know

The CSNorthridge Matadors and the UCSB Gauchos are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dollar Loan Center in a Big West postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

CSNorthridge's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Warriors by a score of 72-70.

The losing side was boosted by De'Sean Allen-Eikens, who almost dropped a double-double on 34 points and nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UCSB last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 81-64 bruising from the Highlanders. UCSB found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 15 to 5 on offense.

The Matadors have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 18-14 record this season. As for the Gauchos, their defeat dropped their record down to 16-14.

CSNorthridge is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those brave souls putting their money on UCSB against the spread have faith in an upset since their 10-17-1 ATS record can't hold a candle to CSNorthridge's 20-9.

CSNorthridge was able to grind out a solid win over UCSB when the teams last played back in February, winning 82-74. Does CSNorthridge have another victory up their sleeve, or will UCSB turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

UCSB is a 3.5-point favorite against CSNorthridge, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Gauchos, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

UCSB has won 6 out of their last 10 games against CSNorthridge.