LBSU Beach @ UCSB Gauchos

Current Records: LBSU 7-14, UCSB 13-7

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the LBSU Beach and the UCSB Gauchos are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thunderdome. The Beach are limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.

LBSU fought the good fight in their overtime game against UC Irvine on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 80-75 to the Anteaters.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UCSB last Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 78-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of CSNorthridge. The Gauchos haven't had much luck with the Matadors recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

UCSB struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as CSNorthridge pulled down 16.

LBSU's loss dropped their record down to 7-14. As for UCSB, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-7.

LBSU is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played UCSB.

LBSU couldn't quite finish off UCSB in their previous meeting back in March of 2024 and fell 76-74. Can LBSU avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UCSB is a big 9.5-point favorite against LBSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

UCSB has won 7 out of their last 10 games against LBSU.