Who's Playing
LBSU Beach @ UCSB Gauchos
Current Records: LBSU 7-14, UCSB 13-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the LBSU Beach and the UCSB Gauchos are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thunderdome. The Beach are limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.
LBSU fought the good fight in their overtime game against UC Irvine on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 80-75 to the Anteaters.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UCSB last Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 78-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of CSNorthridge. The Gauchos haven't had much luck with the Matadors recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.
UCSB struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as CSNorthridge pulled down 16.
LBSU's loss dropped their record down to 7-14. As for UCSB, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-7.
LBSU is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played UCSB.
LBSU couldn't quite finish off UCSB in their previous meeting back in March of 2024 and fell 76-74. Can LBSU avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
UCSB is a big 9.5-point favorite against LBSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 138.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UCSB has won 7 out of their last 10 games against LBSU.
- Mar 07, 2024 - UCSB 76 vs. LBSU 74
- Jan 13, 2024 - UCSB 85 vs. LBSU 76
- Feb 23, 2023 - UCSB 78 vs. LBSU 73
- Feb 09, 2023 - UCSB 75 vs. LBSU 72
- Mar 11, 2022 - LBSU 67 vs. UCSB 64
- Feb 19, 2022 - UCSB 84 vs. LBSU 71
- Jan 13, 2022 - LBSU 65 vs. UCSB 58
- Mar 11, 2021 - UCSB 95 vs. LBSU 87
- Feb 01, 2020 - UCSB 87 vs. LBSU 62
- Jan 11, 2020 - LBSU 55 vs. UCSB 52