Who's Playing
UC Davis Aggies @ UCSB Gauchos
Current Records: UC Davis 12-8, UCSB 12-7
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $42.00
What to Know
The UCSB Gauchos and the UC Davis Aggies will face off in a Big West clash at 11:00 p.m. ET on February 1st at Thunderdome. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, UCSB will stroll into this one as the favorite.
Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.3% better than the opposition, a fact UCSB proved on Friday. They strolled past the Warriors with points to spare, taking the game 78-61.
Meanwhile, UC Davis unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. They were completely outmatched by the Tritons at home and fell 92-59. The match was up for grabs at halftime, but sadly UC Davis was thoroughly outmatched 54-23 in the second half.
UC Davis struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.
The Gauchos are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 12-7 record this season. As for the Aggies, their loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-8.
UCSB came up short against the Aggies when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 76-62. Will UCSB have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
UCSB is a 4.5-point favorite against UC Davis, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 4-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 142.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UCSB has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UC Davis.
- Dec 28, 2023 - UC Davis 76 vs. UCSB 62
- Mar 02, 2023 - UCSB 89 vs. UC Davis 86
- Feb 11, 2023 - UCSB 84 vs. UC Davis 74
- Feb 24, 2022 - UCSB 76 vs. UC Davis 69
- Mar 12, 2021 - UCSB 71 vs. UC Davis 55
- Jan 30, 2021 - UCSB 89 vs. UC Davis 86
- Jan 29, 2021 - UCSB 72 vs. UC Davis 51
- Feb 22, 2020 - UCSB 70 vs. UC Davis 56
- Feb 13, 2020 - UC Davis 84 vs. UCSB 75
- Feb 10, 2019 - UC Davis 61 vs. UCSB 57