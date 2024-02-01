Who's Playing

UC Davis Aggies @ UCSB Gauchos

Current Records: UC Davis 12-8, UCSB 12-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California

TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $42.00

What to Know

The UCSB Gauchos and the UC Davis Aggies will face off in a Big West clash at 11:00 p.m. ET on February 1st at Thunderdome. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, UCSB will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.3% better than the opposition, a fact UCSB proved on Friday. They strolled past the Warriors with points to spare, taking the game 78-61.

Meanwhile, UC Davis unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. They were completely outmatched by the Tritons at home and fell 92-59. The match was up for grabs at halftime, but sadly UC Davis was thoroughly outmatched 54-23 in the second half.

UC Davis struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Gauchos are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 12-7 record this season. As for the Aggies, their loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-8.

UCSB came up short against the Aggies when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 76-62. Will UCSB have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UCSB is a 4.5-point favorite against UC Davis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

UCSB has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UC Davis.