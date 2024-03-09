Who's Playing

UC Riverside Highlanders @ UCSB Gauchos

Current Records: UC Riverside 14-17, UCSB 16-13

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, UCSB is heading back home. They and the UC Riverside Highlanders will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thunderdome. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, UCSB will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.6% better than the opposition, a fact UCSB proved on Thursday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 76-74 win over the Beach.

UCSB can attribute much of their success to Ajay Mitchell, who scored 37 points along with five assists. That makes it four consecutive games in which Mitchell has scored at least a third of UCSB's points. Another player making a difference was Cole Anderson, who scored 12 points.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders earned a 84-74 win over the Titans on Thursday.

Nate Pickens was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 20 points along with five rebounds and four steals. Barrington Hargress was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with five assists and two steals.

The Gauchos' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 16-13. As for the Highlanders, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a massive bump to their 14-17 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UCSB just can't miss this season, having made 49.4% of their shots per game. It's a different story for UC Riverside, though, as they've only made 39.6% of their shots this season. Given UCSB's sizable advantage in that area, UC Riverside will need to find a way to close that gap.

UCSB couldn't quite finish off UC Riverside when the teams last played back in December of 2023 and fell 79-77. Will UCSB have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UCSB is a 4-point favorite against UC Riverside, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

UCSB and UC Riverside both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.