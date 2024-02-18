Who's Playing

Belmont Bruins @ UIC Flames

Current Records: Belmont 15-11, UIC 10-16

How To Watch

What to Know

Belmont is 3-0 against the Flames since January of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Credit Union 1 Arena. Despite being away, Belmont is looking at a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

Belmont waltzed into their matchup on Wednesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with an 82-68 victory over the Salukis.

Cade Tyson and Ja'Kobi Gillespie were among the main playmakers for Belmont as the former scored 19 points along with seven rebounds and the latter scored 26 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Gillespie has scored all season. Less helpful for Belmont was Malik Dia's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Flames came up short against the Braves on Wednesday and fell 85-73. UIC has not had much luck with the Braves recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

UIC's defeat came about despite a quality game from Isaiah Rivera, who scored 27 points along with two steals.

The Bruins' win bumped their record up to 15-11. As for the Flames, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost nine of their last 11 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-16 record this season.

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Belmont have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 37.2% of their threes per game. However, it's not like UIC struggles in that department as they've made 36.8% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Belmont was able to grind out a solid victory over the Flames in their previous matchup back in January, winning 74-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Belmont since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Belmont is a 3.5-point favorite against UIC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bruins, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Belmont has won all of the games they've played against UIC in the last year.