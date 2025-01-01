Who's Playing

Drake Bulldogs @ UIC Flames

Current Records: Drake 12-0, UIC 8-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.45

What to Know

Drake is 4-0 against UIC since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Credit Union 1 Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Bulldogs come in on 12 and the Flames on four.

Drake is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 140.5, but even that wound up being too high. They put the hurt on Belmont with a sharp 65-46 win on Sunday.

Among those leading the charge was Bennett Stirtz, who had 20 points along with three steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Green Bay last Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Daniel Abreu, who scored 15 points in addition to five rebounds.

UIC's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They walked away with a 73-67 victory over Illinois State on Sunday.

UIC got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Sasa Ciani out in front who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Ahmad Henderson II, who posted 12 points.

Drake's victory was their 23rd straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 12-0. As for UIC, their win bumped their record up to 8-4.

Looking forward, Drake is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Drake's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 0-2 record against the spread vs UIC over their last two matchups.

Drake came out on top in a nail-biter against UIC when the teams last played back in February of 2024, sneaking past 107-105. Does Drake have another victory up their sleeve, or will UIC turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Drake is a solid 6.5-point favorite against UIC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 131.5 points.

Series History

Drake has won all of the games they've played against UIC in the last 10 years.