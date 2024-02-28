Who's Playing

Drake Bulldogs @ UIC Flames

Current Records: Drake 23-6, UIC 11-18

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

What to Know

Drake is 3-0 against the Flames since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The pair will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Credit Union 1 Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Drake unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 91-77 to the Panthers. Drake didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Tucker DeVries put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on 28 points and nine rebounds. He hasn't dropped below 21 points for three straight games. Less helpful for Drake was Kevin Overton's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Flames lost to the Sycamores on the road by a decisive 88-73 margin on Saturday. UIC has not had much luck with the Sycamores recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

The Bulldogs' defeat dropped their record down to 23-6. As for the Flames, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 11 of their last 14 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-18 record this season.

Drake was able to grind out a solid victory over the Flames in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, winning 76-71. Will Drake repeat their success, or do the Flames have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Drake has won all of the games they've played against UIC in the last 9 years.