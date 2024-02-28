Who's Playing

Drake Bulldogs @ UIC Flames

Current Records: Drake 23-6, UIC 11-18

How To Watch

What to Know

UIC will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Drake Bulldogs will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Credit Union 1 Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, things could have been worse for the Flames, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 88-73 loss to the Sycamores. UIC has struggled against the Sycamores recently, as their match on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Drake unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 91-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Panthers. Drake didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Drake's defeat came about despite a quality game from Tucker DeVries, who almost dropped a double-double on 28 points and nine rebounds. DeVries is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 21 or more in the last three games he's played. Less helpful for Drake was Kevin Overton's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Flames have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 11 of their last 14 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-18 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 23-6.

UIC came up short against the Bulldogs when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 76-71. Can UIC avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Drake is a big 8.5-point favorite against UIC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Drake has won all of the games they've played against UIC in the last 9 years.