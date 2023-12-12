Who's Playing
Green Bay Phoenix @ UIC Flames
Current Records: Green Bay 4-6, UIC 6-3
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois
What to Know
UIC and Green Bay are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. The UIC Flames will be playing at home against the Green Bay Phoenix at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Credit Union 1 Arena. Green Bay took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on UIC, who comes in off a win.
Last Friday, the Flames were able to grind out a solid victory over the Gamecocks, taking the game 55-49.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Green Bay on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 68-59 to the Leathernecks. It was the first time this season that Green Bay let down their fans at home.
Green Bay struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Western Illinois posted 23.
The Flames' win bumped their record up to 6-3. As for the Phoenix, their loss was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 4-6.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UIC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Green Bay struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.
UIC was able to grind out a solid win over Green Bay in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, winning 78-64. Will UIC repeat their success, or does Green Bay have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
UIC and Green Bay both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Nov 26, 2022 - UIC 78 vs. Green Bay 64
- Feb 24, 2022 - UIC 81 vs. Green Bay 77
- Jan 15, 2022 - UIC 80 vs. Green Bay 63
- Feb 20, 2021 - Green Bay 69 vs. UIC 59
- Feb 19, 2021 - UIC 61 vs. Green Bay 58
- Feb 08, 2020 - UIC 71 vs. Green Bay 58
- Jan 03, 2020 - Green Bay 85 vs. UIC 71
- Mar 05, 2019 - Green Bay 82 vs. UIC 77
- Feb 22, 2019 - Green Bay 63 vs. UIC 62
- Jan 19, 2019 - Green Bay 90 vs. UIC 85