Green Bay Phoenix @ UIC Flames

Current Records: Green Bay 4-6, UIC 6-3

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

UIC and Green Bay are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. The UIC Flames will be playing at home against the Green Bay Phoenix at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Credit Union 1 Arena. Green Bay took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on UIC, who comes in off a win.

Last Friday, the Flames were able to grind out a solid victory over the Gamecocks, taking the game 55-49.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Green Bay on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 68-59 to the Leathernecks. It was the first time this season that Green Bay let down their fans at home.

Green Bay struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Western Illinois posted 23.

The Flames' win bumped their record up to 6-3. As for the Phoenix, their loss was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 4-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UIC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Green Bay struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

UIC was able to grind out a solid win over Green Bay in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, winning 78-64. Will UIC repeat their success, or does Green Bay have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

UIC and Green Bay both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.