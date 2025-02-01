Who's Playing

Indiana State Sycamores @ UIC Flames

Current Records: Indiana State 10-12, UIC 14-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UIC is 0-4 against Indiana State since January of 2023 but things could change on Saturday. Both will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Credit Union 1 Arena. The Flames are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.7 points per game this season.

UIC will bounce into Saturday's match after (finally) beating Bradley, who they had gone 1-7 against in their eight prior meetings. Everything went UIC's way against Bradley on Wednesday as UIC made off with a 93-70 win. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Flames have posted since November 16, 2024.

UIC's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jordan Mason, who went 8 for 12 en route to 22 points plus seven assists and seven rebounds, and Javon Jackson, who posted 25 points along with five steals. The dominant performance also gave Jackson a new career-high in threes (four). Another player making a difference was Ahmad Henderson II, who earned 17 points plus three steals.

Meanwhile, Indiana State came into Wednesday's game having lost six straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They came out on top against Missouri State by a score of 72-67 on Wednesday.

Indiana State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jaden Daughtry out in front who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Samage Teel, who scored 20 points in addition to two steals.

Even though they won, Indiana State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 16.6 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matchups they've fallen to only 10.6 per game.

UIC pushed their record up to 14-7 with the victory, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for Indiana State, their win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 10-12.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: UIC has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. However, it's not like Indiana State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UIC lost to Indiana State at home by a decisive 88-73 margin when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Will UIC have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Indiana State has won all of the games they've played against UIC in the last 2 years.