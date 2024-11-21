Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ UIC Flames

Current Records: James Madison 2-2, UIC 3-1

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET

Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

The James Madison Dukes will face off against the UIC Flames at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday at Ocean Center. The Dukes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80 points per game this season.

On Saturday, James Madison was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 67-63 to Towson. The Dukes haven't had much luck with the Tigers recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite their loss, James Madison saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Mark Freeman, who went 7 for 13 en route to 20 points, was perhaps the best of all. Xavier Brown was another key player, scoring 16 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask UIC). They blew past St. Mary's (MN), posting a 117-59 victory. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 58-30.

UIC was working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as St. Mary's (MN) only posted 14.

James Madison's defeat dropped their record down to 2-2. As for UIC, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. James Madison hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80 points per game. However, it's not like UIC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 93.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.