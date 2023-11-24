Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ UIC Flames

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 3-2, UIC 3-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Middle Tennessee has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will face off against the UIC Flames at 3:30 p.m. ET at Baha Mar Convention Center. Middle Tennessee might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up eight turnovers on Tuesday.

The point spread may have favored Middle Tennessee on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 58-57 to the Blazers. Having soared to a lofty 88 points in the game before, Middle Tennessee's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Middle Tennessee's loss came about despite a quality game from Josh Ogundele, who scored 12 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, UIC waltzed into Sunday's matchup with two straight wins but they left with three. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 99-48 win over the Spartans. With that victory, UIC brought their scoring average up to 78.8 points per game.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Middle Tennessee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UIC struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.